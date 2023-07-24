towards request of national state of emergency – Emilia-Romagna Region

Very serious damage for homes, public buildings, services and public networks, and then to agriculture, especially vineyards and fruit trees. The violent storm that hit various areas of Emilia-Romagna on Saturday afternoon did not spare the territories of Bassa Romagna, already seriously affected by the May flood, with wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometers per hour, rain and hail.

Here, in the Municipalities of Alfonsine, Ravenna and Lugo, the president of the Region carried out an initial inspection today, Stefano Bonaccinithe vice president with responsibility for Civil Protection, Irene Prioloand the Councilor for Mobility and Tourism, Andrew Corsini.

The representatives of the institutions were present: from the prefect of Ravenna, castrese de rosaa Michele De Pascalemayor of Ravenna and president of the Province, by the mayor of Alfonsine, Richard Grazianito that of Lugo, Davide Ranalli.

In the Municipality of Alfonsine – the first place to be visited, the one most affected – the situation was taken stock together with the mayor Graziani, to the representatives of the police forces and of the regional civil protection. Some houses have also collapsed here (in addition to damage to crops, trees and roads). The firefighters are checking the viability of other homes, it is necessary to find shelter for those left homeless. The inspection also touched the hamlets of savarna in the municipality of Ravenna e Voltana in the municipality of Lugo.

“It was necessary to be here promptly to give a signal of closeness to the affected administrations and local communities and to assure them that we will do our part to ask for the help of the government – underlined the president -. We will not fail to lend a hand and do it quickly. Resources must be found to help affected citizens, families and businesses. We will shortly deliver the damages to the Government; we- he continued Bonaccini– we will decree the regional state of emergency, but we will ask for the national one because we believe there are all the conditions to do so. Once granted – he concluded – we will look for a way to use the simplified procedure of first compensation to families, up to 5 thousand euros with a possible down payment of 3 thousand, tested for the first time together with the National Civil Protection, and recover resources for private victims of bad weather “.

“The expeditious survey of public and private damages was launched with the local authorities, based on the information currently available. The goal is to have the data by Thursday, to prepare the event report and transmit them as soon as possible to the national Executive – highlighted the vice president Priolo-. In the meantime, we will also issue a special ordinance for waste management to facilitate as much as possible citizens and administrations who have once again been so seriously affected”.

Weather, what happened on Saturday 22 July

The meteorological event of the day of Saturday 22 July last, he explains Arpaewas characterized by the contemporary presence of due supercellewhich spread from west to east. In particular: the southernmost supercell, it propagated from province of Parma up to the province of Bologna, along a route almost parallel to the Via Emilia; the northernmost supercell, which was generated in the Lombard plainentered the Emilia-Romagna territory in the lower Modena area, then spreading in the Ferrara area and finally in the lower Ravenna area up to the coast and then continuing on to the sea.

From 15.20 to 15.50, in just 30 minutes, the southernmost supercell swept the province of Bologna also affecting the city, while the one located further north swept the eastern part of the Ferrarese and the province of Ravenna. It was in this period that the two supercells produced the most destructive damage, generated by large hailstones (about the size of tennis balls) and very strong winds with gusts around and locally exceeding 100 km/h.