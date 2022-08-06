We publish the full text of the electoral agreement between the Democratic Party and the Green Europe and the Italian Left signed at the Nazarene

There is an agreement between the Democratic Party, the Italian Left and the Greens. Read: “Alliance to prevent Italy from having a right-right government”. Meeting with Di Maio and Tabacci al Nazareno by the web editorial staff

06 August 2022



Pd, Verdi and SI sign an electoral agreement to present common candidates in the single-member constituencies of the next elections on 25 September. We are aware of the differences in positions that we have expressed with respect to the experience of the Draghi government, which among us was supported with conviction only by the Democratic Party. But we also know that due to the electoral law the next Parliament, in the event of an electoral agreement between the progressive and ecological forces, risks being dominated by the right.

We don’t want it and we will fight to avoid it. Our agreement was created to respond to this need which we consider a priority for the future of Italy. We are aware of the differences between us and we will therefore present ourselves to the Italian citizens each with their own electoral program, their own list, their own leadership, their own vision on the future of Italy, despite the common desire to give to this country a turning point in a progressive and ecological sense.

We want the next Parliament to be the expression of an Italy that wants to advance and not retreat in the field of civil rights, the fight against climate change and social progress. This is why we are committed through this electoral agreement to elect as many parliamentarians as possible with a progressive, democratic and ecological orientation and to avoid the affirmation of the right-wing blockade. Our agreement is motivated by the overriding desire to defend the Constitution and Democracy. We are committed to opposing any initiative aimed at modifying the structure of our Fundamental Charter. In particular, we reiterate our opposition to presidentialism, the will to defend the centrality of Parliament and national unity against any attempt to fuel inequalities between territories. Finally, we want to work to reform the right of citizenship and to further open spaces for democratic participation.

In addition to these objectives, which are the heart of our agreement, we believe it useful, in the logic of enhancing what unites over what divides, to underline the fact that our political forces have already developed important convergences on environmental matters, particularly in the European Parliament where we have jointly supported the Fit for 55 plan and opposed the inclusion of gas and nuclear power in the European taxonomy. Consequently, we are united by the goal for an ambitious plan on renewable energy and a climate law aimed at achieving the European climate goals by 2030 to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

We also want to support the revision of the Stability Pact for the ecological transition at the European level. The current social crisis, exacerbated first by the pandemic and later by the war, requires us to try to develop a strong common commitment to combat social, territorial and generational inequalities. The centrality of work must be a common objective, starting with a turning point in the fight against poor work and illegal work. We want to build convergences to combat precariousness and encourage stable work, also taking inspiration from recent reforms introduced by progressive forces in European countries such as Spain. We will work hard for the introduction of the minimum wage.

All this considered, we will work to identify common candidates in single-member constituencies according to a ratio of 80 to 20 between the Democratic Party on the one hand and the Greens and the SI on the other, by deducting the candidacies for the other forces in the coalition. This percentage will be applied to the different groups of colleges. The same criterion, always binding only in the relationship between PD on the one hand and Verdi and SI on the other, will also be applied to the rules for the distribution of television spaces.