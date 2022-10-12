We are on the eve of the inauguration of the new Chambers. Tomorrow, in fact, senators and deputies are called to vote the presidents of the two assemblies. but the road to the official formation of the new government will be long. Thinking about the formal passages of the law, the international interlocking and the variability of the duration of the consultations, both of the President of the Republic and of the prime minister in charge, we can hypothesize some dates, but it is probable that it will not be sworn before 23 or, more likely, 24 October. Let’s start with the parliamentary steps that will start tomorrow and let’s see all the steps.

The first session of the Chambers

Senators and deputies are called to vote for the presidents of the two assemblies. Easier passage to the Senate where an absolute majority of the members is sufficient right from the start. On the more complex paper, the election of the Chamber which requires two thirds of the members in the first three sessions; the fourth leads to an absolute majority. Once the election of the presidents has been completed, the presidents will ask the deputies and senators to choose the parliamentary group to which they belong within 48 hours.

The convening of the presidents

Assuming a date, therefore, we should have reached at least October 16. The next day, October 17, there should be the convocation by the presidents of the chambers of the parliamentary groups for their constitution, with the relative election of their respective presidents. Once the presidents of the Chambers and their respective group leaders have been elected, there are all the subjects with whom the President of the Republic speaks for consultations

Consultations

From 19 October, therefore, it would be formally possible to start consultations. Meanwhile, in the midst of these complex procedures, it should not be forgotten that an important European Council will be held in Brussels on 20 and 21 October. To which the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi will be representing Italy. This does not prevent the fact that, after very rapid consultations at the Quirinale, President Mattarella can entrust the task for the formation of the government as early as October 20, but it is more likely that it will take place on October 21.

The list of ministers

At this point the ball passes to the Prime Minister in charge who will start his own consultations which can be more or less extensive, for example by deciding to hear the social partners as well. Then the premier in charge will go up to the Quirinale to present the list of ministers. If there are no objections from Colle, and it seems unlikely given that the center-right is perfectly aware of the president’s impassable boundaries, the government is ready to be born.

The oath

Only the oath at the Quirinale is missing, which could be October 23, but it is more likely that it will be Monday October 24. All this if there will be no difficulties in the development of the government team.