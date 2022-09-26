It is first of all the victory of Giorgia Meloni. A landslide victory against his opponents but above all his allies: Fratelli d’Italia has three times or so the votes of the League and also of Forza Italia. A distance that certainly does not question the leadership of the former Youth Minister nor the birth of the center-right government which both in the Chamber and in the Senate has a solid majority.

But the problems are certainly not lacking. The collapse of the Carroccio first of all. For Matteo Salvini it was a real debacle. The secretary of the Carroccio was more than aware of the difficulties but having gone from more than 17% to the policies of 2018 (to the European ones of the following year he reached 34%) to less than 10%, almost coupled with Silvio Berlusconi’s party, is a result that goes beyond the worst expectations. Also because it coincides with crumbling of the hard core del Carroccio in the northern regions where in many cases it is behind not only Fdi but also the Democratic Party.

The risk now for Meloni is that this defeat may now have repercussions in the confrontation on the government team and not only. Salvini could be tempted to reproduce the same scheme adopted at the time of the government with M5s, when he thundered daily against Palazzo Chigi and Giuseppe Conte. We have already seen something in the electoral campaign: from the sanctions against Moscow to the taking of positions on the deviation with Salvini to the attack to the point that the leader of Fdi at one point blurted out: “Salvini is more controversial with me than with his opponents”.

Even the secretary of the Carroccio knows, however, that one thing is to go against a temporary ally like the Cinquestelle were, it is quite another to attack the executive led by who, Meloni, is at the top of the preferences of the center-right electorate.

And then the game isn’t over. Soon we will have to decideand candidacies for Lombardy but also for Lazio (Zingaretti was elected to Parliament) and we cannot afford to split up. So the agreements will be made both on the ministers (difficult if not impossible for Salvini to return to the Interior Ministry) and on the future governors.