Although the Rosatellum has strict pink quotas – with female candidates at 50% – women elected Sunday will be less than 35% of the tenants of the new Parliament: the fault of multiple candidacies, used in particular by the party that has obtained the most votes, that is FdI. The party led by Giorgia Meloni has used this tool above all in favor of its candidates but the effect has been to reward the male candidates who take over.

At the Third Pole the record is positive

This is what emerges from the data provided by the National Electoral Office of the Cassation, pending the definitive ones that will arrive in the coming days. Furthermore, the parliamentary geography of the various parties emerges more clearly from them, with an unexpected fact on the eve: FdI is the party of the North, while Fi and Lega have southernized. The controversy over the few elected women continues. The Minister for Equal Opportunities Elena Bonetti (Iv) provided an unofficial statistic, claiming the Third Pole the record of women elected, 46%. Followed by M5S with 45%, the Democratic Party and the Green and Left Alliance at 31%, Fi and FdI at 30% and Lega at 29%. Among the dem Simona Malpezzi, Alessia Morani and Loredana Capone have again criticized the male leaders of their party for having brought few women into the Chambers, nominating them in difficult colleges.

Candidate effect in multiple colleges

The general average is lowered by the center-right (which has the highest number of elected officials) due to excessive multiple candidacies. Remaining the only party that has more parliamentarians, that is FdI, the candidacy of Giorgia Meloni in a single member in Abruzzo (where she was elected) and as leader in five proportional lists, triggers in the latter the second in the list, that is five men, for the rule of alternation between men and women provided for by the Rosatellum. But the candidates placed in several colleges were many (only in the Camera Cristina Caretta, Paola Frassinetti, Chiara La Porta, Ylenia Lucaselli, Augusta Montaruli, Marta Schifone, Wanda Ferro, Carolina Varchi, Chiara Colosimo, Monica Ciaburro) so that out of the 69 elected in the proportional women, initially 33, drop to 13, rising to 16 only thanks to the 3 women who take over from three leading male candidates in as many proportional constituencies (Giovanni Donzelli, Tommaso Foti and Francesco Lollobrigida). The multiple candidacy of Silvio Berlusconi in the Senate in four colleges, on the other hand, brings as many senators to Palazzo Madama, given that the Knight is elected to the uninominal of Monza.

FdI new party of the North

Looking instead at the geography of the elected officials, the impression of FdI as a new Northern party is confirmed. Of the 69 elected to the Chamber in the proportional part, more than half, 35, come from the Northern Regions, 13 from those of the Center (Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Lazio), 14 from those of the South and 7 from the Islands. Of the 23 of the League elected with proportional representation, 15 come from the North (but none elected in Trentino, which governs with Fugatti), 4 from the Center, 3 from the South and 1 from the Islands.

The Democratic Party has been northernized

Definitely more southerly Fi, which suffered the shock of not electing anyone in some Northern Regions (Trentino, Friuli and Liguria) and only one in Milan; of the 22 deputies elected on the proportional basis, 9 come from the Northern Regions, 4 from the Center, 6 from the South and 3 from the Islands. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, was further northernized and elected 28 of its 57 deputies in the proportional form in the North, 14 in the Center, 10 in the South and 5 between Sicily and Sardinia.