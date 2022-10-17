Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 16th Question: Towards the second centenary goal, move forward! ——A side note on the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency reporter

After a hundred years of struggle, the Chinese Communist Party, and the Chinese nation, which is determined to revive great achievements, once again ushered in a historic moment that has attracted worldwide attention——

Beijing, Tiananmen Square. At about 9:00 in the morning, more than 2,300 delegates and specially invited delegates who attended the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China gathered from the capital Beijing.

Bearing the trust of more than 96 million party members and the ardent expectations of more than 1.4 billion people, the delegates stepped up the ranks, walking vigorously, steadfastly and calmly.

In their eyes, they are full of deep self-confidence, self-reliance, and self-improvement. Looking back, the goal of the first century of struggle has been successfully achieved, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. How difficult and magnificent!

In their hearts, they are full of perseverance, backbone, and confidence—looking ahead, building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and drawing a blueprint for rejuvenation, how heroic and magnificent!

The long river of history is endless, and the critical points are often only a few steps away. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is at such a critical historical juncture——

At the critical moment of entering the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the conference will scientifically plan the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next five years or even longer. The future and destiny of socialism is related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

A historic arrival means another historic departure.

15 representatives walked on the “Party Representative Channel”, telling the mental journey of making contributions to the new era and forging ahead in the new journey, and showing the style and responsibility of the Chinese Communists in the new era.

In the auditorium of ten thousand people, the atmosphere was solemn and warm. On the rostrum, the golden party emblem and the bright red flag set off each other, and the dazzling dome was dazzling.

On the second and third floors of the viewing platform, “hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, carry forward the spirit of building a great party, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. “Long live the great, glorious and correct Communist Party of China!” The huge slogan is solemn, striking and exciting.

The hour hand points to 10 am. The majestic national anthem sounded, and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened!

In the warm applause, General Secretary Xi Jinping walked to the report table, on behalf of the 19th Central Committee, to report to the conference.

The steady and loud voice resounded in the auditorium of ten thousand people, and spread all over the country and all over the world through TV and the Internet.

The five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary—

“The Party Central Committee coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes unseen in the world in a century, makes major strategic plans for the development of the Party and the country, and unites and leads the entire Party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively respond to the severe and complex international situation and the ensuing We will continue to push forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with the spirit of hard work and progress.”

Looking back at the ten years since the new era from five years, I feel even more proud——

“In the past ten years, we have experienced three major events of great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance to the cause of the party and the people: first, ushering in the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; second, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era; third, poverty alleviation has been completed. Tackling the historical task of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way and realizing the first centenary goal.”

“We are all witnesses and strugglers of these three major events.” The representative of Gao Derong, the “leader” of the Dulong people’s poverty alleviation, who came from the southwestern border of the motherland, was excited: “In the new era, the Dulong people have achieved poverty alleviation as a whole. The nation’s step is more than a thousand years! Without General Secretary Xi Jinping at the helm, how can the Chinese Communist Party be a miracle on earth that shines in the annals of history?”

The evolution of history is like a magnificent symphony. The ten years since socialism with Chinese characteristics entered a new era is undoubtedly a powerful movement in which the spirit runs through Changhong.

This is an extraordinary decade of historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the party and the country—

“We have taken a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark results, and withstood the test of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc.”;

This is an extraordinary decade of major breakthroughs in economic and social development——

“my country’s economic strength has achieved a historic leap”, “the scale of manufacturing industry and foreign exchange reserves have ranked first in the world“, “manned spaceflight, lunar exploration, deep-sea and deep exploration, supercomputer, satellite navigation, quantum information, nuclear power technology” , large aircraft manufacturing, biomedicine, etc. have made major achievements and entered the ranks of innovative countries”;

This is an extraordinary decade for the people to enjoy more people’s livelihood and well-being——

“Education for the young, education for learning, income for labor, medical care for the sick, care for the elderly, housing for living, and support for the weak”, “to build the world‘s largest education system, Social security system, health care system”;

……

The heart has wings, and it flies to the clouds and the sky; the dream is boundless, and it is the sea of ​​stars.

“In 2013, I traveled in space with Shenzhou 10 for 15 days; from last year to this year, I stayed in orbit on Shenzhou 13 for 183 days. From 15 days to 183 days, the huge leap in China‘s spaceflight is exactly what I have experienced. Great changes in the new era.” Wang Yaping, the representative of the astronaut, said emotionally.

“The most fundamental reason for the historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the party and the country is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm, and it is the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. “Li Mingjun, secretary of the Lankao County Party Committee in Henan, said firmly.

The long river of history is advancing to 2022, and the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century. The characteristics of the changes in the world, the times, and the history are more obvious. The risks and challenges that our country needs to deal with, and the contradictions and problems that need to be solved are more important than ever. complex. How can the Chinese Communists who carry forward the past and forge the future stand on the commanding heights of national rejuvenation and century-old changes, adapt to the situation, cultivate new opportunities, and start a new situation?

——Clarified that “from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, achieve the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization”;

– Put forward the overall goal of my country’s development by 2035, and specify the main goals and tasks of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way in the next five years;

……

“The times are calling for us, and the people are looking forward to us. Only by perseverance and perseverance can we live up to the times and the people.”

Waves of applause sounded again and again in the Great Hall of the People.

On and off the stage, the dreams of the country and the country are agitated and blended; inside and outside the meeting, the hearts of the party and the people resonate at the same frequency.

This applause declares a unified will: firmly support the “two establishments” and firmly achieve the “two maintenances”, and we will surely win even greater victories and glory!

This applause expresses a firm belief: with the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, our path can be traversed, right, and well!

This applause conveys firm confidence: to fully promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, the fate of China‘s development and progress will be firmly in our hands!

“The party has created a century of great achievements with great struggles, and it will certainly be able to create new great achievements with new great struggles.” General Secretary Xi Jinping firmly declared, echoed in the auditorium of ten thousand people, echoed in the magnificent rivers and mountains of more than 9.6 million square kilometers, echoed in the The hearts of more than 1.4 billion Chinese sons and daughters…

At about 11:50, the opening ceremony ended with warm applause.

Looking up from the Great Hall of the People, the National Museum, which condenses more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, is solemn and majestic. Marching toward the grand dream of national rejuvenation, the sons and daughters of the Chinese people will surely continue to create the great historical time of the Chinese nation in the great time and history of mankind! (Reporters Lin Hui, Shi Yucen, Wang Sibei, Xu Zhuang)

[Editor in charge: Shu Liang]