«Serious social and economic difficulties are affecting the country and we at Controparola hope with all our strength that with the next political elections there will not be a choice of authoritarian drift for Italy. We therefore invite those who believe in democratic values, in Europe, in the reforms that are essential to lead Italy into the future to unite, to find a ground for dialogue. We ask to overcome crossed vetoes, rivalries, political factions to create a robust alliance: history teaches that defeats arise from division ». This is the text of the appeal entitled “September 25 and the necessary union” of the association of journalists and writers Controparola founded in ’92 by Dacia Maraini. It is signed by Maraini and Eliana Di Caro, Paola Gaglianone, Dina Lauricella, Lia Levi, Maria Serena Palieri, Linda Laura Sabbadini, Cristiana di San Marzano, Francesca Sancin and Mirella Serri.