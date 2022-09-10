Two weeks after the vote, voices can already be heard inside the Democratic Party asking Letta to keep a dialogue open with Conte after the vote. You are responsible for representing Goffredo Bettini: “We will see the final result,” says the national leader of the Democratic Party Goffredo Bettini to the Manifesto, commenting on the electoral campaign. «Political orientations change with enormous rapidity – he points out – I am confident. The Democratic Party, with Letta, has consolidated ». The strategy of “polarizing between us and Meloni is natural and right”, declares the exponent dem, because “we either win the colleges or the right wins. We must, however, avoid conveying a sense of despair, ”he adds. After 25 September, «whatever scenario the Democratic Party should be, it will remain the great democratic and leftist force capable of uniting, of dialogue, of fighting. As long as we are there – he says – democracy does not risk. And we will never redo a government with Lega or Fratelli d’Italia – he assures us – The emergency phase is over ». Someone talks about Congress after the vote, but for Bettini «Letta has done and is doing the utmost. Those who, after having praised him, on the basis of some polls now give me the hives of the secretary ». On the prospects of dialogue between the Democratic Party and the M5s, the “dialogue must be kept open with the entire democratic field”. But Giuseppe Conte «made a mistake. The break with Conte was very painful “, but” the opponent is the right “.

10.16 – Berlusconi, we on the side of the West and free peoples

“Today, let’s talk about foreign policy. The international politics of Italy has been based since the postwar period on the Atlantic Alliance, on the close relationship with the United States, which saved us first from Nazi totalitarianism and then from Communist one ”. So Silvio Berlusconi in his daily pill. “I was one of the few Italian premieres to have the honor of speaking before the United States Congress. On that occasion, I remembered the promise made to my father, in front of the graves of American boys who fell for our freedom, to never forget that our heart, our soul, our mind must be with America and the world. free. We have always supported the United States and NATO, even in the most difficult moments, because we are on the side of freedom. Of course we are responsible people, so in the face of the tragedy of war we always hope for diplomatic solutions. But our choice of field is clear, we are on the side of the West, of democracy, of international law, of free peoples ».

7.34 – Calenda, bicameral ok but now it seems electoral boutade

«The issue of reforms exists and a bicameral commission is a good method proposal. For this reason, if we do it, we will certainly commit ourselves to making it work but it is right to denounce that the way the issue is treated today risks remaining an electoral campaign joke ». The leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, writes on twitter about the proposal put forward by Giorgia Meloni.