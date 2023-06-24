Tower of 171 Uracoa fell

The authorities are expected to go to the Uracoa health center to solve the situation.

This is how the tower was left in the health center of the Uracoa municipality.

After the rains and strong winds that were recorded in the entity, this Friday afternoon, the 171 antenna located in the health center of the municipality Uracoacollapsed.

According to the report by José Gregorio Martínez, it was learned that the fall of the tower occurred at 3:40 pm and sectors such as Las Brisas, Santa Clara and San Joaquín were left without electricity.

The fall of the antenna also affected the power lines and the transformers that supply electricity to the dispensary.

The local authorities approached the site to assess what happened.

