Home » Tower of 171 Uracoa fell
News

Tower of 171 Uracoa fell

by admin
Tower of 171 Uracoa fell

The authorities are expected to go to the Uracoa health center to solve the situation.

This is how the tower was left in the health center of the Uracoa municipality.

After the rains and strong winds that were recorded in the entity, this Friday afternoon, the 171 antenna located in the health center of the municipality Uracoacollapsed.

According to the report by José Gregorio Martínez, it was learned that the fall of the tower occurred at 3:40 pm and sectors such as Las Brisas, Santa Clara and San Joaquín were left without electricity.

The fall of the antenna also affected the power lines and the transformers that supply electricity to the dispensary.

The local authorities approached the site to assess what happened.

This is how the tower of 171 in Uracoa was left. The fall took the power line and the transformers of the place. Authorities are expected to go to the site to resolve the situation in the Uracoa municipality.

Also read:

Four teenagers arrested for abusing a classmate

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

See also  May 1st: DGB and politicians demand better wages for Saxony

You may also like

Wu Xiaohui investigates the cultural tourism work during...

Set fire in cell in Sassari, poisoned agents...

Fears and enthusiasm in Latin America with artificial...

Thuram Jr. say hello to Borussia, ‘fantastic years’...

Manchester City’s tweet with Gundogan, which he later...

Alexander Vega asks that the ELN not intervene...

Ente Friuli in the world celebrates 70 years...

One civilian killed, two injured in Indian firing...

Subject to jail who threatened to kill a...

As hot as in August, water problems in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy