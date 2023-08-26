Home » Toxic colleagues – Diario La Hora
Toxic colleagues – Diario La Hora

by admin
Toxic colleagues – Diario La Hora

In the workplace, interacting with toxic colleagues can trigger a series of challenges and tensions that negatively affect the work environment and productivity. To avoid falling into these negative dynamics and foster a healthy environment, it is important to detect the characteristics of a toxic partner and adopt appropriate strategies to deal with them.

In my experience, I have learned that a toxic coworker can display attitudes and behaviors that create conflict, discouragement, and frustration among colleagues. These behaviors include bad comments, negative attitudes, demotivation, and disruptive behavior. Instead of collaborating and cooperating, they contribute to creating a tense and unpleasant work environment.
Negativity and toxicity can arise due to a combination of personal and organizational factors. Negative and pessimistic personalities can contribute to a bad work environment, but they can also arise from work problems, frustration, envy, or the well-known burnout. Organizational factors such as a poor company culture, miscommunication, and inadequate leadership can also amplify the emergence of toxic behaviors.

From my expertise as a doctor in occupational risk prevention, professor in the area of ​​ergonomics and applied psychosociology at UNIR (International University of La Rioja), I recommend that employers be aware of labor dynamics and act proactively. Prevention is key. Establishing a culture of open communication and participation, making sure roles and responsibilities are clear, and providing effective leadership are critical strategies for avoiding workplace toxicity. Additionally, spotting toxic co-workers and addressing their behaviors through open conversations and clear boundaries is essential to maintaining a positive work environment.
It is recommended that, in case of living with a toxic partner, the situation should be addressed constructively. Communicate concerns, express how you feel and establish essential limits to prevent negativity from spreading to the rest of the collaborators. Additionally, encouraging bystanders and colleagues to report toxic behavior can help stop it early.
If the toxic partner turns out to be the boss, the situation becomes more complicated. Negativity from a leader can have a devastating impact on team morale and productivity. Companies must act quickly and forcefully in these cases, relocating the toxic leader or changing his behavior. Toxic leaders tend to generate conflict, staff turnover and absenteeism, which hurts the company in financial terms and performance.
Ultimately, preventing and managing toxicity in the workplace relies on establishing open communication, a healthy company culture, and effective leadership. From my perspective, the key lies in listening to workers, defining clear roles and responsibilities, and aggressively addressing any toxic behavior to create a positive and productive work environment. By investing in employee satisfaction and well-being, companies can foster an environment in which colleagues work together constructively, driving organizational success.
*The author is Dr. Iván Fernández, doctor in occupational risk prevention, professor in the area of ​​ergonomics and applied psychosociology at UNIR (International University of La Rioja)

