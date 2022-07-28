Home News Tpl, Orlando: from September mobility bonus up to 60 euros
Tpl, Orlando: from September mobility bonus up to 60 euros

Tpl, Orlando: from September mobility bonus up to 60 euros

«From next September for all public transport users, with income up to 35 thousand euros, it will be possible to request a mobility bonus. The measure has a financial envelope of 79 million euros. The bonus can be equal to 100% of the amount spent with a maximum limit of 60 euros for each beneficiary and must be paid by 31 December of this year for a single subscription, annual, monthly or relating to several months. This was explained by the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando during a press conference with the Minister of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini.

First-class, executive, business, and upper-tier rail transport services are excluded. For Orlando it is a “concrete support for students, workers, retirees, road and rail and the ambition is to make the bonus structural” even if “the political framework advises us to be cautious”. «If the mechanism works – concluded Orlando – I believe there are the conditions for a structural evolution. In the aid dl the necessary fund was foreseen, we have activated the procedures to spend these resources. The measure has a double value: income support and an incentive element for the use of public transport ».

The bonus, it was explained, will be spendable at a single manager and can be used within the month of issue. The bonus can be obtained by accessing the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies through Spid or Cie. The platform on which to request it is being finalized, through collaboration with all companies in the public transport sector. , the goal is to release it in the coming weeks.

“This is a measure that simultaneously impacts social, environmental and economic sustainability” declared the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, during a press conference in the presence of the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando. “The local public transport companies, despite the recovery in traffic, have seen revenues rise but not to the levels prior to Covid-19”, Giovannini observed, explaining that this is an “experimental measure, because we want to verify the elasticity of the demand for public transport to a change in price. If the elasticity is high, as in Spain and Germany, a different reasoning will potentially open up “

