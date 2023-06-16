Home » TPS extension a victory for America’s struggling communities: National TPS Alliance leader
TPS extension a victory for America’s struggling communities: National TPS Alliance leader

TPS extension a victory for America’s struggling communities: National TPS Alliance leader

The Co-coordinator of the Massachusetts TPS Committee and leader of the National TPS Alliance in the United States, José Palma, celebrated this Thursday the decision taken by the administration of President Joe Biden to re-establish Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for those who have had for decades.

For Palma, this is a victory for the Tepes community that has been organizing since the previous administration that wanted to leave the communities without said program.

“It is a sign that if the community is impacted, it organizes. It is definitely a victory for the plaintiffs in the Ramos case, who have walked the halls of Congress and the streets of Washington and the United States, asking for the program to continue and asking for the protection of families. We must celebrate and thank all the people who fought”he expressed.

On the other hand, Palma regretted that the Biden administration only benefited those who were already protected by TPS, since he considered that the president has the power to give it to those who do not have it and “redirect it” so that countries enjoy a new T.P.S.

Finally, the leader of the National TPS Alliance assured that they will continue to fight for protection for those who do not have any documents and to achieve permanent status for Salvadorans in the United States.

Co-coordinator of the Massachusetts TPS Committee and leader of the National TPS Alliance in the United States, José Palma.

See also  Ferrari in the storm: chaos and general discontent

