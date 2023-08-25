Track Replacement to Affect F and M Line Service in NYC Subway until 2024

MTA Announces Service Changes on F and M Subway Lines in NYC

New York City commuters who depend on the F and M lines of the subway system will need to be prepared for service changes starting Monday, August 28. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced that track replacement will be taking place along the line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center in Manhattan and 36 St in Queens. These changes are expected to last until the first quarter of 2024.

According to the MTA, this project aims to improve reliability, address leaks, prevent future corrosion and deterioration, and extend the lifespan of the existing infrastructure. Crews will be removing the existing direct-attached tracks and constructing new concrete tracks. Additionally, they will install new contact rails, kickboards, supports, and insulators. Cable replacements, as well as the installation of new signaling equipment, will be carried out. Moreover, crews will repair spalled concrete and cracks, and seal any asset leaks. In total, 25,643 feet of new third rail with kicker boards and cables will be installed.

The service changes on the F line will begin on Monday, August 28. F train service will divert onto the E line in both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av. During the week, F train service will be discontinued between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr and Forest Hills-71 Av. However, it will still operate between Middle Village-Metropolitan Av and 57 St/6 Av in Manhattan from 6 am to 9 pm. During nights and weekends, the F line will operate its regular service between Metropolitan Av and Essex St or Myrtle Av, but the 57 St/6 Av station will be closed. Reduced frequencies will be implemented due to operational limitations. On weekdays and weekends from 5 am to 11:59 pm, F trains will operate as L trains between Lexington Av/63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge. Q95 buses will be available between 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations. Between midnight and 5 am, F train service will be suspended, and free Q94 buses will connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza stations.

The M train will also have changes in service. Monday through Friday, M Line trains will not run between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Forest Hills-71 Av in either direction. Instead, they will terminate at 57 St. Several stations will have no service, including 5 Av/53 St, Lexington Av/53 St, Court Sq-23 St, Queens Plaza, 36 St, Steinway St, 46 St, Northern Blvd, 65 St, Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av, Elmhurst Av, Grand Av-Newtown, Woodhaven Blvd, 63 Dr-Rego Park, and 67 Av Forest Hills-71 Av. To reach these stations, commuters can take the E or F train for 5 Av/53 St, Lexington Av/53 St, and Court Sq-23 St, as well as express service to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Forest Hills-71 Av. For stations between Queens Plaza and Forest Hills-71 Av, the R train should be used. Weekday R train frequency will be increased during this service change. M Line trains will still operate between Delancey St-Essex St and Middle Village-Metropolitan Av during evenings and weekends, and between Myrtle Av and Middle Village-Metropolitan Av overnight.

The MTA has assured passengers that station announcements and signs will be updated accordingly to inform commuters about the service changes. The agency will also continue its outreach efforts to keep community members and stakeholders informed throughout the project.

To stay updated on the changes, commuters can visit the MTA website, which offers information on planned and real-time service changes, as well as 24/7 customer support in multiple languages.

