From 0 to 24:00 on October 5, our city added 1 local confirmed case and 7 local asymptomatic infections. Among them, 7 were returnees from Shaanxi Province from outside the province. One case has a recent history of living outside the province. It was found in the community screening that, after preliminary flow investigation, the activities involved before the isolation control were as follows:

In order to effectively protect the lives and health of the people, I remind the general public again:

1. Pay attention to the epidemic situation and report actively

(1) If you find that the above trajectories of the infected person overlap in time and space, or you receive a text message reminding you of epidemic prevention and control, or your health code is abnormal, you should take the initiative to report to the community, unit, hotel, etc. as soon as possible, and follow the text message to implement epidemic prevention measures. Go to public places and try not to take public transportation. If you have any questions, please call 029-12345 or the mass hotline of the offices of the district/county epidemic prevention and control headquarters (detailed information attached) for consultation.

(2) As of 24:00 on October 5th, Xianyang City, adjacent to our city, currently has 2 medium-risk areas. Those returning to and from our city from Weicheng District, Xianyang City must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. 2 inspections in 3 days”.

2. Reduce the flow and optimize the itinerary

At present, the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe. Yesterday, the daily number of new cases in the country increased to 1,138, returning to more than 1,000 cases, involving 30 provinces. There are 759 high-risk areas and 547 medium-risk areas. On the occasion of the National Day holiday, the number of tourists from other places and our city residents traveling to and from our city to visit relatives has increased. Recently, the return journey has ushered in the peak, and the pressure of foreign epidemic prevention and import has increased. It is recommended that citizens and friends do not need to go out of the province during the National Day holiday and reduce cross-city travel. If you really need to travel, you should fully understand the epidemic risk status and epidemic prevention and control policies of the destination before you travel, do not go to medium and high risk areas and areas with reported cases, and report to your community (unit) and school in advance. , obey the destination epidemic prevention and control requirements, travel off-peak, and take precautions.

According to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, our city has implemented the “7-day centralized isolation medical observation” measures for those who have traveled (returned) in high-risk areas in China within the past 7 days. Those who have traveled (returned) in domestic medium-risk areas within the past few days shall implement the “7-day home isolation medical observation” measures, and the management period shall be calculated from the time of leaving the above-mentioned areas.

Recently, the number of newly infected people in Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has increased sharply. A total of 1,271 cases have been diagnosed. After genetic sequence testing, the first infected person’s strain is the new coronavirus Omicron variant strain BF.7 clade. The reported infected person With community screening as the mainstay, the epidemic is in a stage of rapid rise and there is a risk of further spread.

In the past 7 days, the entire region of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the entire region of Tibet Autonomous Region, the entire region of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the entire region of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the entire region of Gansu Province; Sichuan Province (Neijiang City, Suining City); Qinghai Province (Haixi Prefecture, Xining City, Hainan Prefecture, Yushu Prefecture, Haidong City); Guizhou Province (Guiyang City, Bijie City Zhijin County); Tianjin City (Hedong District, Dongli District, Nankai District, Jinnan District, Xiqing District, Hebei District, Binhai New District); Yunnan Province Persons living in Xishan District, Anning City, Kunming City and other areas with a certain range of community transmission epidemic history, as well as people in the districts (counties) where the domestic medium and high risk areas are located, must pre-fill in the “come to (return) Shaanxi” of “Shaanxi One-Code Pass” in advance The module reports, or reports recent travel history and personal health-related information by calling the destination community, unit, hotel contact number, etc., and cooperates with the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures.

The big data itinerary card shows that people who come and go from outside the province and those from cities in the province that have epidemics arrive in our city, they need to take the initiative to cooperate with the landing inspection (48-hour nucleic acid test certificate, Shaanxi One-Code Pass, big data Itinerary card), landing inspection (instant inspection, no need to wait for the test results) and other measures, complete the landing nucleic acid test in strict accordance with the requirements and nucleic acid “3 days and 3 inspections” within 3 days of entering the market (including landing inspection, with an interval of more than 24 hours), arrival In the first 3 days after the city, do not participate in gathering activities, do not enter key institutions, and try not to enter indoor closed places.

Our city has set up convenient nucleic acid sampling points in airports, railway stations, high-speed railway stations, long-distance bus stations, high-speed toll stations and other places to provide 1 free time for people in cities outside the province and in the province where the epidemic has occurred when they enter our city. Nucleic acid testing services. Such personnel can take the nucleic acid test and leave immediately without waiting for the test results. However, it is recommended that these travelers and friends do not go to public places until the test results are reported, and minimize social contact.

3. Strengthen protection and cooperate with prevention and control

Everyday, we must adhere to scientific wearing of masks, good personal hygiene, and maintain social distance in the “three-piece epidemic prevention”. Remember to wear masks, keep social distance, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently, and try to use windows as much as possible. Open “five still”. When we receive a “dispatch” call, please take active cooperation seriously, and truthfully report personal health status and contact history as required, including information about places visited and people who have been in contact with, so as not to conceal or lie.

The general public is requested not to believe or spread rumors, pay attention to official information in a timely manner, and jointly maintain the hard-won prevention and control results.