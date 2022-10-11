From 0-24:00 on October 10, 11 new local infections (4 confirmed cases and 7 asymptomatic infections) were added in our city, of which 4 were returnees from the province and 7 were diagnosed cases. Close contacts; 2 cases were managed and controlled at the bayonet after taking the initiative to report, 6 cases were found in centralized isolation, and 3 cases were found when actively seeking medical treatment. After preliminary investigation, the activity trajectories involved in the case before isolation and control are as follows:

In order to effectively protect the lives and health of the people, I remind the general public again:

1. Pay attention to the epidemic situation and report actively

If you find that the above trajectories of the infected person overlap in time and space, or you receive a text message reminding you of epidemic prevention and control, or your health code is abnormal, you should take the initiative to report to the community, unit, hotel, etc. as soon as possible, follow the text prompts to implement epidemic prevention measures, and do not go to public places , try not to take public transport. If you have any questions, please call 029-12345 or the mass hotline of the offices of the district/county epidemic prevention and control headquarters (detailed information attached) for consultation.

2. Reduce the flow and optimize the itinerary

At present, the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe. There are 1,518 high-risk areas and 1,059 medium-risk areas in the country. It is recommended that citizens and friends do not travel outside the province if it is necessary, and reduce cross-city travel. If you really need to travel, you should fully understand the destination before traveling. Epidemic risk status and epidemic prevention and control policies, do not go to medium and high-risk areas and areas with reported cases, and report to the community (unit) and school in advance, obey the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the destination, travel off-peak, and take precautions.

According to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, our city has implemented the “7-day centralized isolation medical observation” measures for those who have traveled (returned) in high-risk areas in China within the past 7 days. Those who have traveled (returned) in domestic medium-risk areas within the past few days shall implement the “7-day home isolation medical observation” measures, and the management period shall be calculated from the time of leaving the above-mentioned areas.

In the past 7 days, the entire region of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the entire region of Tibet Autonomous Region, the entire region of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the entire region of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the entire region of Gansu Province; Taiyuan City, Yuncheng City, Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province; Sichuan Province (Mianyang City, Suining City, Chengdu City) Longquanyi District); Qinghai Province (Haixi Prefecture, Xining City); Hezhang County, Bijie City, Guizhou Province; Tianjin City (Binhai New Area, Hedong District, Hexi District); Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province; Wujiang District, Zhen, Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province Water District, Shenzhen Luohu District, Futian District, Bao’an District, Longgang District; Shanghai Jiading District, Huangpu District, Changning District, Minhang District, Pudong New District and other areas with a certain range of community transmission epidemic history of people living in areas and domestic medium and high risk areas Persons from the district (county) where they are located must report in the “Coming to (Return) Shaanxi Pre-Filling Report” module of “Shaanxi One-Code Pass” 3 days in advance, or report their recent sojourn by dialing the contact number of the destination community, unit, hotel, etc. History and information related to their own health, and cooperate with the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures.

The big data itinerary card shows that people who come and go from outside the province and those from cities in the province that have epidemics arrive in our city, they need to take the initiative to cooperate with the landing inspection (48-hour nucleic acid test certificate, Shaanxi One-Code Pass, big data Itinerary card), landing inspection (instant inspection, no need to wait for the test results) and other measures, complete the landing nucleic acid test in strict accordance with the requirements and nucleic acid “3 days and 3 inspections” within 3 days of entering the market (including landing inspection, with an interval of more than 24 hours), arrival In the first 3 days after the city, do not participate in gathering activities, do not enter key institutions, and try not to enter indoor closed places.

Our city has set up convenient nucleic acid sampling points at airports, railway stations, high-speed railway stations, long-distance bus stations, high-speed toll stations and other places to provide a 1 Free nucleic acid testing service. Such personnel can take the nucleic acid test and leave immediately without waiting for the test results. However, it is recommended that these travelers and friends do not go to public places until the test results are reported, and minimize social contact.

3. Strengthen protection and cooperate with prevention and control

Everyday, we must adhere to wearing masks scientifically, do good personal hygiene, and maintain social distance; we must actively cooperate when receiving a call from “dispatch”, do not conceal or lie, and consciously accept the guidance of the dispatch team’s prevention and control measures to avoid the epidemic Spread; do not believe or spread rumors, pay attention to official information in a timely manner, and jointly maintain hard-won prevention and control results.