From 00:00 to 24:00 on October 7, 17 new cases of local infection (5 confirmed cases and 12 asymptomatic infections) were added in our city, of which 15 were returnees from the province and 2 were diagnosed cases. Close contacts; 15 cases were found in centralized isolation, 1 case was found in home isolation, and 1 case was found in community screening. After preliminary investigation, the activity trajectories involved in the case before isolation and control are as follows:

In order to effectively protect the lives and health of the people, I remind the general public again:

1. Pay attention to the epidemic situation and report actively

(1) If you find that the above trajectories of the infected person overlap in time and space, or you receive a text message reminding you of epidemic prevention and control, or your health code is abnormal, you should take the initiative to report to the community, unit, hotel, etc. as soon as possible, and follow the text message to implement epidemic prevention measures. Go to public places and try not to take public transportation. If you have any questions, please call 029-12345 or the mass hotline of the offices of the district/county epidemic prevention and control headquarters (detailed information attached) for consultation.

2. Reduce the flow and optimize the itinerary

At present, the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe. There are 984 high-risk areas and 620 medium-risk areas in the country. It is recommended that the general public and friends do not need to go out of the province and reduce cross-city travel. If you really need to travel, you should fully understand the destination before traveling. Epidemic risk status and epidemic prevention and control policies, do not go to medium and high-risk areas and areas with reported cases, and report to the community (unit) and school in advance, obey the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the destination, travel off-peak, and take precautions.

According to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, our city has implemented the “7-day centralized isolation medical observation” measures for those who have traveled (returned) in high-risk areas in China within the past 7 days. Those who have traveled (returned) in domestic medium-risk areas within the past few days shall implement the “7-day home isolation medical observation” measures, and the management period shall be calculated from the time of leaving the above-mentioned areas.

In the past 7 days, the entire region of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the entire region of Tibet Autonomous Region, the entire region of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the entire region of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the entire region of Gansu Province; Yuncheng City, Shanxi Province, Qi County, Jinzhong City; Sichuan Province (Neijiang City, Suining City); Qinghai Province (Haixi Prefecture, Xining City, Hainan Prefecture, Yushu Prefecture, Haidong City); Guizhou Province (Guiyang City, Bijie City, Zhijin County, Hezhang County); Tianjin City (Hedong District, Dongli District, Nankai District, Jinnan District, Xiqing District, Hebei District, Binhai New District); people living in areas with a certain range of community transmission epidemics such as Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province, Xishan District of Kunming City, Anning City, etc. Be sure to report in advance in the “Coming (returning) Shaanxi Pre-Filling Report” module of “Shaanxi One-Code Pass”, or report recent travel history and your own health-related information by dialing the contact number of the destination community, unit, hotel, etc., and cooperate with them. Implement various epidemic prevention and control measures.

The big data itinerary card shows that people who come and go from outside the province and those from cities in the province that have epidemics arrive in our city, they need to take the initiative to cooperate with the landing inspection (48-hour nucleic acid test certificate, Shaanxi One-Code Pass, big data Itinerary card), landing inspection (instant inspection, no need to wait for the test results) and other measures, complete the landing nucleic acid test in strict accordance with the requirements and nucleic acid “3 days and 3 inspections” within 3 days of entering the market (including landing inspection, with an interval of more than 24 hours), arrival In the first 3 days after the city, do not participate in gathering activities, do not enter key institutions, and try not to enter indoor closed places.

Our city has set up convenient nucleic acid sampling points in airports, railway stations, high-speed railway stations, long-distance bus stations, high-speed toll stations and other places to provide 1 free time for people in cities outside the province and in the province where the epidemic has occurred when they enter our city. Nucleic acid testing services. Such personnel can take the nucleic acid test and leave immediately without waiting for the test results. However, it is recommended that these travelers and friends do not go to public places until the test results are reported, and minimize social contact.

3. Strengthen protection and cooperate with prevention and control

Everyday, we must adhere to wearing masks scientifically, do good personal hygiene, and maintain social distance; we must actively cooperate when receiving a call from “dispatch”, do not conceal or lie, and consciously accept the guidance of the dispatch team’s prevention and control measures to avoid the epidemic Spread; do not believe or spread rumors, pay attention to official information in a timely manner, and jointly maintain hard-won prevention and control results.

