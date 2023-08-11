Tractor driver from Styria injured in accident in Carinthia

On Friday, a 72-year-old man from the Graz-Umwelt district drove a vintage tractor in Carinthia. According to the police, he was on a multi-day tour from Styria in the direction of the Großglockner High Alpine Road. An accident occurred on the Mölltal federal road (B 106) in the municipality of Stall.

Overlook

According to the police, a following small truck driver overlooked the tractor and drove into the back of it without braking. The impact threw the tractor off the right side of the road and landed upside down. The 72-year-old Styrian fell from the tractor and was injured to an undetermined degree. The 22-year-old small truck driver from the Spittal/Drau district was uninjured.

helicopter deployment

The tractor driver was flown to the district hospital in Lienz by the emergency helicopter. The Stall volunteer fire brigade set up an oil boom and bound the liquid that leaked from the tractor involved in the accident.

The police officers from the inspections Winklern and Obervellach and the FF Stall were on duty.

