On Saturday, the comrades were alerted to a vehicle recovery. For an unknown reason, a Steyr tractor with a front loader tipped over into the Enns while working on the shore area of ​​the Rubring Sailing Club.

Fortunately, the driver was able to leave the tractor on his own and unharmed. Due to an oil spill, self-priming booms were installed immediately. The subsequently applied oil binding agent was removed from the Enns using the oil binding clearing shovel. The clarification with the water rights authority was carried out by the St. Valentin police.

The tractor was recovered using the HLF 3 cable winch. The vehicle was then towed to a safe area.