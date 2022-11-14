Home News Trade union communiqué of the cdr of the Messaggero Veneto: confidence in the director Paolo Mosanghini has been voted
Trade union communiqué of the cdr of the Messaggero Veneto: confidence in the director Paolo Mosanghini has been voted

UDINE. On Monday 14 November, the director in charge of Messaggero Veneto, Paolo Mosanghini, took office three and a half months after the death of the director Omar Monestier.

Mosanghini, at the end of the introduction by the CEO of the Gedi-Gnn group, Fabiano Begal, spoke to the journalists of the Udine and Pordenone editorial offices. The director illustrated his editorial plan which provides for a strong acceleration of the Friulian newspaper on digital, in the wake of a tradition of innovation that has seen the Messaggero Veneto excel since the days of color printing, while maintaining a solid control of information on the paper.

The assembly thanked Mosanghini for having taken on the leadership of the newspaper with commitment and personal sacrifice after the painful situation of the death of Omar Monestier and wished him good work.

The assembly finally expressed the approval of the director: 34 voters out of 37 entitled, 29 in favor, 4 blank ballots and one null.

The assembly renewed the pressing request to the company for a greater commitment on the employment front, as the digital transformation will require an adequate staff.

