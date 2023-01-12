He’s back behind his desk, free, after being retired. Figure of reference for years of the Office Registry office of the capital, Claudius Dell’Eva he decided to get back into the game, offering his experience and professionalism at the disposal of the person who replaced him.

Hats off to the attachment to work, but the statements of the Mayor Oscar De Pellegrinwho called for other similar initiatives, are perplexing the civil service unions. Especially the secretary of the Fp Cgil, Andrea Fiocco: «This situation», he underlines, «must not and cannot be an example to emulate, as Mayor De Pellegrin says instead, but only a exceptional measure to buffer an emergency. Work must be paid, there is no compromise: it would be wrong to convey the message that pensioners can work for free only because new personnel cannot be found for the public administrations».



In the registry office in Belluno as a pensioner. Former municipal employee returns to work for free alessia forzin

January 11, 2023

Fiocco is very clear and categorical: «I was thrilled to read the news. I’ll say right away that I don’t know and have nothing against the pensioner who has made himself available, but I wondered if the Municipality, by acting in this way, isn’t taking away a job. If one had in mind to make the handover from the retiree to his replacement, a more suitable solution could have been devised».

«As a union», concludes Fiocco, «I cannot agree with the choice adopted by the junta. I understand that it is difficult to find staff, but it cannot be the pensioners who plug the holes for free. This episode makes me understand that it is not the only case in the province, for this reason I immediately set in motion to understand how widespread the phenomenon is”.

Gino Comacchio of the Civil Service of the CISL also poses some perplexities: «This cannot be the way to find personnel for the public administrationbecause the volunteer does not guarantee the stability of the provision of an adequate service”.

For Comacchio, the local authorities should give greater value to the personnel they have, demonstrating greater flexibility to the requests that arrive from the employees: «The requests for smart working oh you part time they must be evaluated carefully», he underlines, «one cannot be too rigid on these aspects. Only in this way can administrators make their employees understand the value and important role they play within the administrative machinery. This attitude, together with the increase in wages, could make this profession more attractive, which many shun to seek greater satisfaction in the private sector”.