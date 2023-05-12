Traded the Twingo for a Mercedes? Shakira was seen with Lewis Hamilton

This is how ‘Acrostico’ sounds, Shakira’s new song

On the night of this Thursday, May 11, the most recent song by the artist from Barranquilla premiered in Colombia. It is focused on love for her children and has a heartfelt message for them of resilience, forgiveness and hope. As its name implies, the song’s lyrics are constructed from the initials of their children’s names, Milan and Shasha.

“Only one plate broke, not all the crockery, And although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek Learning to forgive is wise, That only love comes out of those lips If things are damaged they are not thrown away, they are repaired, problems are faced and faced You have to laugh at life Despite that the wounds hurt”, reads a fragment of ‘Acrostic’.

‘Acrostic’ a song that goes out of the rhythms that Shakira had been doing

Before the single was released, it was rumored that it was going to be a slower song than the ones that had already been published. This time, it is a ballad that ends up recalling the origins of the artist, which allowed her to grow solidly in the music industry with the romanticism that characterized her in her first artistic deliveries.

Figures of ‘Acrostic’ so far after it was released

A few minutes after the song was released, it already has a number of 227,565 views on YouTube and more than 74,000 “likes” and nearly 7,880 comments.

The meeting between Shakira and Tom Cruise at the Miami GP

There is no doubt that Shakira is gradually beginning to feel more and more comfortable and adapted to her new life in the United States, a country she arrived weeks ago with her children Sasha and Milan to leave behind her story with Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend. Clara Chia.

The truth is that since then the woman from Barranquilla has begun to attend important events, something that did not happen so often before, because it is no secret to anyone that the renowned artist, despite being a leading figure worldwide, was always very reserved with his life and stayed out of the limelight.