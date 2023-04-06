Home News Trademark registration confronts the FNC and Bebidas del Huila
Trademark registration confronts the FNC and Bebidas del Huila

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce granted the registration of the “Bebidas del Huila” brand to the company of the same name, however the National Federation of Coffee Growers opposed such resolution.

By: Gloria Camargo

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce of Colombia recently received a trademark registration application from Bebidas del Huila SAS for the mixed brand “Bebidas del Huila”, which will be used to distinguish products in class 32 of the International Nice Classification. This class refers to non-alcoholic beverages, but excludes beers.

However, the National Federation of Colombian Coffee Growers filed an opposition to the trademark registration.

The Federation argued that the name “Bebidas del Huila” conveys a specific and easily identifiable geographic origin in commerce. Therefore, any consumer seeing the brand name would assume that the ingredients or production of the products came from that department.

In addition, the FNC pointed out that Huila is known for its coffee production, with 144,895 hectares of coffee production in the department, around 101,000 direct jobs and 74% of the rural population of Huila dedicated to coffee growing.

Therefore, there is an imminent risk of confusion for consumers, since they could find on the market products identified with the requested trademark that includes coffee products as the main ingredient and, as a result, they assume that it is the same product protected by the ” Denomination of Origin”, property of the Colombian State.

The Super

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce has analyzed both parties and has decided to grant the registration of the “Bebidas del Huila” brand to Bebidas del Huila SAS and to declare the opposition of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia unfounded.

The entity determined that the disputed products are in different markets, not just in different classes, so there is no risk of confusion for consumers.

The “Bebidas del Huila” brand will be used exclusively to distinguish products included in class 32 of the Nice International Classification, which includes non-alcoholic beverages, but not beers. This means that the brand will not be used to distinguish products derived from coffee, which are in class 30.

Despite the decision of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia highlighted the importance of the appellation of origin. The entity pointed out that the Denomination of Origin “Café del Huila” is owned by the Colombian State and is used to exclusively identify products derived from coffee.

The Federation also highlighted that the appellation of origin is an important tool to protect the quality and reputation of regional products. Consumers can be sure that products bearing a designation of origin meet certain quality standards and are produced in a specific region.

Nice Classification

Class 30 of the Nice International Classification includes food products and non-alcoholic beverages, such as:

  • Coffee, tea, cocoa and coffee substitutes; that is, products that are used as an alternative to coffee, and are made from ingredients other than coffee beans, among the most common are chicory coffee: it is made from roasted and ground chicory root. Cereal coffee: it is made from roasted and ground cereals, such as wheat, barley or rye. Carob coffee: it is made from roasted and ground carob seeds. Malt coffee: it is made from malted and roasted barley. These products are commonly used as coffee substitutes in cases where coffee is not wanted or cannot be consumed, whether for health reasons, personal preference, or any other reason.
  • Rice, tapioca and sago.
  • Flour and cereal-based preparations, bread, pastry and confectionery.
  • Ice creams, sorbets and other frozen food products.
  • Sugar, honey, treacle syrup, yeast, baking powder, salt.
  • Mustard, vinegar, sauces, seasonings and spices.
  • Plant-based foods, processed and preserved fruits and vegetables.
  • Food for animals.
