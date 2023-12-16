Tradition! Aguinaldo masses start this Saturday DEC 16

The traditional Aguinaldo Masses begin this Saturday, December 16 in each of the parishes of the Diocese of Maturín.

Father Samael Gamboa, parish priest of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Cathedral in Maturinreported that masses will be celebrated starting at 6:00 in the morning in each of the churches.

He explained that the purpose of the Eucharist, which is celebrated for 9 days, is to prepare Christians for Christmas, that is, the Birth of the Child Jesus.

He explained that the Christmas bonus masses are part of the Venezuelan tradition and are a privilege that it only shares with the Philippines, the Canary Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Vatican granted special permission for its celebration.

The grace was granted by Pope Leo XIII (1878-1903), who approved the inclusion of parrandas songs in the masses that precede the birth of the Child Jesus.

According to several researchers, the origin of the Christmas bonus masses in Venezuela dates back to colonial times.

At the end of each religious service, attendees, who have previously been organized, participate in a sharing and enjoy coffee, juices, empanadas, cakes and sweets.

The Catholic Church is in Advent Season, this Sunday will be the third of the four Advent Sundays before December 25.

Judeo-Christian tradition indicates that December 25 is the date of the Birth of Jesus of Nazareth.

Also read:

DIGITEL suspends these services from December 15: Find out the reasons

Share this: Facebook

X

