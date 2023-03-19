Home News Tradition: Teutons ignite the wheel of fire in Eisenach
Tradition: Teutons ignite the wheel of fire in Eisenach

In Eisenach around 1,000 people watched the fire wheel rolling of the summer prize Germans on Sunday evening.

They cheered when the metal wheel filled with straw was ignited and, secured to the side with wire ropes, rolled slowly downhill.

The group of Germans in the summer profits guild brought this custom of driving out the winter back to life in 2010. It has been proven in Eisenach up to the 17th century

The summer prize festival weekend ended with the pinwheel rolling.

More than 25,000 people in the city center followed the big parade on Saturday.

The rides on the market and on the Spicke fairground will be open for another week.

