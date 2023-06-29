Traditional games take over the holidays in Guadalupe, Huila

In the midst of the folkloric festivities that take place in the municipality of Guadalupe, Huila, a series of activities have been organized to keep traditions alive and encourage union among its inhabitants.

The twenty-third edition of the Folk Festival, Bambuco Municipal Reign and Folklore Show has arrived loaded with exciting events for everyone. This morning, the Traditional Games began, a special moment in which the participants were able to enjoy games such as spinning tops, the sack race, the minitejo and the benches.

One of the games that has captured everyone’s attention is the spinning top contest, where participants have demonstrated their abilities and skills in handling this traditional toy.

The events have been held in the Jorge Olave park and have had a large participation from the locals, who have come together to rescue these games that have been forgotten. It is an opportunity to relive the nostalgia of childhood and share moments of fun in the community.

The Festival’s agenda will run until July 3, and for tomorrow, June 29, the Day of the Elderly and Families in Action is scheduled, with special activities dedicated to them. June 30 will be Youth Day, with activities designed for local youth. On July 1, the Night of Fantasy will be held, where attendees will be able to enjoy artistic presentations. On July 2, the Folkloric Reign and the Bambuco Municipal Reign will arrive, events that highlight the beauty and elegance of local representatives. Finally, on July 3, the auction of the festivities will take place with different activities to close with a flourish.

These festivities make it possible to strengthen the cultural identity of Guadalupe and promote a sense of belonging among its inhabitants. The traditional games are a sample of the cultural and folkloric richness of the region, and their celebration is an opportunity to keep traditions alive and generate moments of healthy fun in the community.

