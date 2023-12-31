traditions to welcome a new year full of prosperity – breaking latest news

Several canbalas for the end of the year.

The arrival of the new year is a favorable date to remember cabalas and traditions that point to the same objective: 365 days full of personal and work successes and even luck in love.

Citizens have faith and believe that fulfilling the cabalas “to the letter” will help to have a prosperous 2024, as Martha Orellana told Diario Crónica, who has been practicing them since she was a child and affirms that many of them have come true. .

Colored underwear: The most common is yellow, to attract economic prosperity, work and happiness as a sign of prosperity; and red, to have luck in love. In addition, there are people who claim that you should welcome the new year with your underwear inside out if the past year was adverse, explains Orellana, winner of the Loja Shopping Center Market.

Eat 12 grapes: One of the oldest traditions is to eat 12 grapes at midnight, one for each bell that announces the beginning of the year. Eating these fruits, according to those who believe in this cabal, is a sign of good luck and prosperity. Other people say that for each grape you should make a wish so that they come true during the next 12 months. Minutes before saying goodbye to the year that is passing, each fruit represents a month of the next year, an option or purpose. After consuming each grape the person must repeat: “I am going to be happy.”

Running with suitcases: Taking a suitcase and walking around the block at midnight is to attract travel. Kabbalah says that the longer the distance traveled, the greater the number of trips that will take place.

Eat lentils: A dish of lentils is synonymous with wealth for the new year. The more quantity you eat the better, since the portion represents the benefits that will come. In other cases it is recommended to take a small bag of dry lentils and at midnight throw them into the sky with hope and then collect each of the grains in the same bag to spend them, all this will bring abundance and a good economic streak.

Burn palo santo: Also, if you want to cleanse bad energies from a place or your life, you can smoke your house with palo santo. Its wood is believed to release purifying properties when burned; Therefore, it is a symbol of protection, peace and good fortune.

Get under the table: Those who desire good luck in love can get under the table when it’s midnight. Tradition indicates that thus, in the following year (2024), they will find a partner and will be able to be with an ideal person, whom they want, or someone new will come into their life. (YO)

