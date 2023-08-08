Traffic accident in Farge: Driver rams truck

According to police spokesman Nils Matthiesen, a driver was probably slightly injured in a traffic accident on Farger Straße on Tuesday afternoon at around 12:25 p.m. The man drove his VW Golf from Farge in the direction of Rekum. At that time, a truck was parked in a parking lane in a left-hand bend and apparently wanted to drive off. The cause of the collision between the two vehicles is still unknown. The Golf driver drove almost unbraked into the rear of the truck. Airbags deployed and the front of the car was crushed.

First responders immediately dialed 911 and tried to extricate the driver from the wreckage. Since this did not succeed, a large-scale operation of the fire brigade started. Ultimately, the firefighters were able to open the driver’s door with pure muscle power and free the man from the car. After an initial examination in the ambulance, he was taken to a clinic.

In order to be able to recover the Volkswagen, which was stuck in the rear, the car was pulled backwards by a fire engine using a strong rope. The members of the Farge volunteer fire brigade then cleaned the roadway with water. The police have started the investigation. There were slight traffic delays on the busy Farger Straße during the rescue and clean-up work.

