News

The event is around 23.00 hours. Suadiye Neighborhood, Beach Yolu Street It happened at the intersection of the coastal road. allegedly 34 DRE 532 plate car, Upon the notification of the situation, many firefighters, police and medical teams were sent to the scene.

Five people in the vehicle were injured as a result of the accident. Wounded 5 person event After the first intervention, he was transferred to Fatih Sultan Mehmet Training and Research Hospital. The police started an investigation into the accident.

