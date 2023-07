Impacts: 0

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck on the Pan-American highway, at the turnoff to Chinameca, San Miguel.

PNC agents arrived in the area to inspect the accident and direct vehicular traffic in this sector.

The passage through the area has been reduced to one lane, so the authorities asked drivers to drive with caution.

It is not known at this time if any injuries have been reported.

