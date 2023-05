One person was injured after a serious traffic accident registered on Los Próceres boulevard, early this Monday morning. The 41-year-old victim was traveling in a sedan-type car with private license plates P292-471. The accident, where the driver of the car suffered different injuries, occurred in the lane that leads […]

The post Traffic accident leaves a motorist injured this morning on Los Próceres boulevard appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook