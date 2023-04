The agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) assisted a motorcyclist who was injured when colliding with a bus on the R15, on Aguacaliente street, Soyapango.

In the area, the PNC closed the passage to carry out the pertinent investigations of the fact and deduce responsibilities.

The troops remain deployed on different roads in the country, so that the population can circulate without problems in order to avoid more road accidents.

Authorities call on drivers not to exceed speed limits.