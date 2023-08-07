Home » Traffic accident on the Bursa-Orhangazi road! 2 dead, 2 injured – Bursa News – Regional News
News

Traffic accident on the Bursa-Orhangazi road! 2 dead, 2 injured – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
Traffic accident on the Bursa-Orhangazi road! 2 dead, 2 injured – Bursa News – Regional News

00:31

RELATED VIDEO

Traffic accident on the Bursa-Orhangazi road! 1 dead

I KAZIM BULUT IS IN BURSA TODAY

According to the information obtained; Abidin Rye 16 cars with license plates BAD 950 Orhangazi was looking in his direction. in the Karsak region Gemlik Traffic OfficeThe car, which went out of control for an unknown reason just after passing through, rolled over by entering the dirt area on the right of the road.

JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE

Upon the notification of the citizens who saw the accident, 112 emergency service to the scene, polis ve fire Department crews were dispatched.

First aid at the scene Berke Candarı Orhangazi, Onur Senol ve Eren Kaya While being transferred to Gemlik State Hospital, chicken driver thrown from vehicle RyeIt was determined that he died at the scene.

ONE MORE LIFE LOSE IN HOSPITAL

After the accident that took one person out of life, 3 people were sent to the hospital by ambulances. Onur SenolIt was learned that .

On the other hand, due to the accident GemlikOrhangazi The traffic flow on the road is provided under the control of the police.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  Prefabricated and self-sufficient mini houses to relax on the shores of the Baltic — idealista/news

You may also like

The defense of the ministerial cabinet in the...

US tank order: Rheinmetall is shortlisted

The USA is in great danger

stowaway was saved from drowning inside a load...

Bar or a la carte: This is where...

Official, the Togolese goalkeeper Yao Gilles Djehani N’guissan...

A look towards the exploitation of manganese

Eibenstock: Eight people seriously injured in an accident...

more than 400 motorcycles arrested – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Heat Advisory Issued for Central Florida as Temperatures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy