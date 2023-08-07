Traffic accident on the Bursa-Orhangazi road! 2 dead, 2 injured – Bursa News – Regional News

00:31

RELATED VIDEO

Traffic accident on the Bursa-Orhangazi road! 1 dead

I KAZIM BULUT IS IN BURSA TODAY

According to the information obtained; Abidin Rye 16 cars with license plates BAD 950 Orhangazi was looking in his direction. in the Karsak region Gemlik Traffic OfficeThe car, which went out of control for an unknown reason just after passing through, rolled over by entering the dirt area on the right of the road.

JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE

Upon the notification of the citizens who saw the accident, 112 emergency service to the scene, polis ve fire Department crews were dispatched.

First aid at the scene Berke Candarı Orhangazi, Onur Senol ve Eren Kaya While being transferred to Gemlik State Hospital, chicken driver thrown from vehicle RyeIt was determined that he died at the scene.

ONE MORE LIFE LOSE IN HOSPITAL

After the accident that took one person out of life, 3 people were sent to the hospital by ambulances. Onur SenolIt was learned that .

On the other hand, due to the accident Gemlik–Orhangazi The traffic flow on the road is provided under the control of the police.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

