Home » Traffic accident on the Hato Corozal – Paz de Ariporo road leaves one person dead
News

Traffic accident on the Hato Corozal – Paz de Ariporo road leaves one person dead

by admin
Traffic accident on the Hato Corozal – Paz de Ariporo road leaves one person dead

The fatal victim of the traffic accident that occurred around noon today, Saturday, December 2, 2023, on the Hato Corozal – Paz de Ariporo road, was identified as Juan César Cerón Torres.

Juan César was a native of the municipality of Trinidad and resident in the city of Yopal.

According to information provided by those close to the victim, he was traveling from Tame towards Yopal, when apparently the Toyota truck in which he was traveling had a tire burst, which caused him to lose control and end up off the road, crashing into a tree and dying at the scene.

Source: Pauto Noticias

See also  Cybersecurity, start the Agenda for Research and Innovation

You may also like

Cannabis law: Thuringian justice system must review thousands...

Russia: Nuclear threat, warnings to Finland and Moldova,...

Dominican Republic banned the Prime Minister of Haiti...

Trump’s daughter-in-law takes leadership position in Republican Party

A cry from the peripheries

How low is the status of the State...

Iran outraged by serious UN allegations against mullahs’...

Collision between bus driver on route 117 and...

6 out of 10 jobs could be at...

Date, rules, meaning – facts about the month...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy