Traffic accident on the Hato Corozal – Paz de Ariporo road leaves one person dead

The fatal victim of the traffic accident that occurred around noon today, Saturday, December 2, 2023, on the Hato Corozal – Paz de Ariporo road, was identified as Juan César Cerón Torres.

Juan César was a native of the municipality of Trinidad and resident in the city of Yopal.

According to information provided by those close to the victim, he was traveling from Tame towards Yopal, when apparently the Toyota truck in which he was traveling had a tire burst, which caused him to lose control and end up off the road, crashing into a tree and dying at the scene.

Source: Pauto Noticias

