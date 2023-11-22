Traffic accidents in Maní and Villanueva leave two people dead

Two traffic accidents recorded in Maní and Villanueva left two people dead.

The first accident occurred at 4:18 in the morning on November 21 at kilometer 3 of the Barranca de Upía – Villanueva road, a sector known as “la Vara.”

This accident involved a bicycle and a private car with license plate IBZ-825. Unfortunately, the cyclist identified as Segundo Merardo Juaqui Romero died at the scene, while a woman who was traveling as a passenger in the vehicle was injured.

Venezuelan lost her life in Maní

A second accident with a fatal victim occurred during the night of November 21 in the area surrounding the El Algarrobo park in the Municipality of Maní, where a woman of Venezuelan nationality identified as Arianis Carolina Paredes Meléndez, 38, lost her life. Her permanent companion was riding on the motorcycle and was taken to the emergency room with several injuries.

It was learned that the migrant couple were traveling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a car, in events that are the subject of investigation.

It will be the competent authorities who determine the responsibilities of those involved in the two cases.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Facebook

X

