Traffic accidents leave motorcyclists injured in Chalatenango and Litoral highway – Diario La Huella

Traffic accidents leave motorcyclists injured in Chalatenango and Litoral highway

Traffic accidents leave motorcyclists injured in Chalatenango and Litoral highway

The National Civil Police (PNC) inspects a traffic accident at kilometer 77 ½ of the highway towards Chalatenango, where a vehicle collided with a motorcycle, leaving two people with serious injuries.

Another accident occurred at kilometer 84 of the Litoral highway, in Acajutla, Sonsonate, where a vehicle collided with a motorcyclist.

The victims were taken to a hospital.

In the last few hours, the agents also helped an elderly man who was run over at kilometer 9 ½ of the highway to Comalapa, in the direction of San Salvador.

The pedestrian’s recklessness was the cause of the accident, authorities reported.

