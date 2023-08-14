Traffic accidents the order of the day

The distraction behind the wheel was the cause for a traffic accident to be recorded this morning in front of the Apulo detour, Ilopango. According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle (P173760) admitted that he was distracted on his cell phone.

“Don’t you have eyes to see what was coming with the cell phone? Don’t you have feet to stop?” he yelled at the R-140 motorist. Traffic was complicated in the area.

https://x.com/lahuellasv/status/1691096878379569152?s=46&t=Pc4Pb-VTve5hhSNv8iIx3g

In addition, other people were injured in a traffic accident on kilometer 37 of the highway to Comalapa, in the jurisdiction of San Luis Talpa, La Paz, in the lane to San Salvador.

https://x.com/alertux/status/1691101456139800577?s=46&t=Pc4Pb-VTve5hhSNv8iIx3g

Meanwhile, another traffic accident occurred on the street that leads to the El Divisadero canton, in Panchimalco, San Salvador, due to mechanical damage to a vehicle. Only material damage was reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

