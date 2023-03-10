for the second day in a row a section of Campo Serrano avenue was closed (fifth race) in Santa Marta by a demonstration that has caused chaos in vehicular mobility in recent hours.

Governor’s supporters Carlos caicedo They grouped again this Thursday on Carrera 5ta between Avenida Santa Rita (Calle 22) and Calle (23) to show their support for the president, who was summoned before the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá to hearings to impute charges and measure of domiciliary insurance by presumed corruption in different works.

Despite the presence of the Police and Mobility agents, lCitizens who travel on their motorcycles and cars through the area have been affected and they have had to deviate through other streets due to the traffic jam that has formed in the sector.

This Thursday The Prosecutor’s Office charged Governor Carlos Caicedowho pleaded not guilty to alleged irregularities in the construction of the Gaira Coliseum, when he was mayor of Santa Marta.

