Traffic: After traffic jams, free travel in NRW – news

Traffic: After traffic jams, free travel in NRW – news

The main reason for the congested motorways at midday was heavy travel towards the Netherlands: drivers had to put up with delays of up to 30 minutes on the A3 near Hamminkeln and Elten. Also on the A52 to Roermond, traffic in the border area was slow. Another traffic jam formed on the A30 between Rheine-Nord and Schüttorfer Kreuz.

300 kilometers of traffic jams on Maundy Thursday

As early as Maundy Thursday, travel had caused overcrowded motorways. In the late afternoon around 5 p.m., the WDR traffic studio recorded the peak with almost 300 kilometers of traffic jams. There was a lot of traffic, especially on the A2 in the direction of Hanover, where traffic was backed up for around 30 kilometers. There was also a lot going on on the A1 north and south and the A3 from Cologne in the direction of the Netherlands.

