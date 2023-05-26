Home » Traffic before Pentecost: In the afternoon long traffic jams on the A7 | > – News
Status: 05/26/2023 3:30 p.m

At the start of the long Pentecost weekend, there were already traffic jams on the motorways in northern Germany on Friday afternoon. Motorists needed a lot of patience, especially on the A7.

In the direction of Hamburg, it was backed up between Großburgwedel and Schwarmstedt after an accident over a distance of ten kilometers. Between Hamburg Schnelsen-Nord and the Elbtunnel there was also ten kilometers of traffic. It was also backed up on the A1 in several areas on Friday afternoon: In the direction of Hamburg, it was eight kilometers between the Hamburg-Ost junction and the Norderelbe triangle. In the direction of Lübeck, there was also eight kilometers of congested traffic between the Maschener Kreuz and Dreieck Norderelbe. It was also full on the A2 in the direction of Berlin. Between the center of Magdeburg and the center of Burg, traffic stopped at ten kilometers in the afternoon.

ADAC: Heavy traffic on the A1, A2 and A7 is also expected on Saturday

“Weekend excursions cause massive traffic jams,” said an ADAC spokeswoman. Then everyone would be on the road at the same time – commuters, trucks and vacationers. In the There are also many construction sites in the north, especially on the A1 and the A7 there are “bottlenecks”, the A2 and the trunk roads to the coasts are also likely to be full at the weekend. The risk of traffic jams is high, especially around Hanover and Hamburg, but also in the Hildesheim area and in the Bremen area. On the A1, from the Maschen junction in the direction of Lübeck, the roadway is being renewed up to the Süderelbbrücken, and construction is also underway between Bramsche and Vechta.

Danger of traffic jams in Hamburg and near Lübeck

Construction sites have been set up on the A7 at the Thieshope junction and on the A27 near Walsrode. The A7 will also be expanded to the south and north of the Elbe tunnel. In addition, a two-kilometre-long noise protection tunnel is being built in Hamburg-Altona. In Schleswig-Holstein, things get tight, especially on the A1. At Reinfeld, the autobahn will be narrowed in both directions from three to two lanes. North of Lübeck, construction sites between Ratekau and Sereetz (Ostholstein) and between Oldenburg-Mitte and Jahnshof (Ostholstein) impede traffic. There is a risk of traffic jams on these roads

  • A1
  • A2
  • A7
  • Trunk roads to the North and Baltic Sea coasts

Police warn of traffic jams in Jever

The police fear traffic jams in Jever, Friesland, on Whit Monday. The reason is the return traffic from the islands and the coast via the federal highway 210, which is blocked on one side in the direction of Wittmund/Wilhelmshaven past Jever. Many road users would not use the detour but drive through Jever. And that lasts much longer, especially on Whit Monday, warns Ole Peuckert from the Wilhelmshaven/Friesland police.

No school in Lower Saxony and Bremen on Tuesday

In general, however, according to the ADAC, the return trip should be spread out a little better, because in Lower Saxony and Bremen, for example, there is also no school on Tuesday after Whit Monday. Families may not return until then, the spokeswoman said. From Tuesday, however, the road surface will be renewed on the A7 in the area of ​​the Hanover-Anderten junction. From May 30th to June 3rd, there will be some road closures on the motorway and on the driveways as part of night construction sites.

Holidays start at Pentecost

In some federal states, including Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Rhineland-Palatinate, holidays of several weeks start at Pentecost. The automobile club therefore also expects travelers from almost all federal states to be on the long-distance roads in the north. In 2022, the Friday before Pentecost was the third busiest day of the year.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 05/26/2023 | 12:00 o’clock

NDR Logo

