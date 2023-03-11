Home News Traffic is enabled in the roundabout overpass of San Juan Opico, La Libertad
This Friday, the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, together with the Deputy Minister of Transportation, Nelson Reyes, enabled transit on the flyover located in the San Juan Opico roundabout, in La Libertad, which is expected to improve the transfer times of drivers between Santa Ana and San Salvador.

“This work has an investment of $17 million with an extension of 1.6 kilometers, has an overpass with four lanes, two in each direction. We have already started the horizontal and vertical signaling of the project”Rodriguez reported.

The overpass is complementary to the peripheral Claudia Lars; it will also connect with the expansion project of the Pan-American highway, Los Chorros section.

For his part, the head of the VMT, Nelson Reyes, stressed that the road work will not only reduce motorist travel times, it will also become a place of healthy recreation, cultural encounters, spaces dedicated to commerce and comprehensive development of the population. resident in San Juan Opico and surrounding areas.

