Traffic jams on the Autobahn and around the Wörthersee Stadium

A lot of patience was back on Saturday Holiday travel traffic heading south asked. The summer holidays have started in parts of Germany and Holland. It was jammed in Carinthia on the Tauernautobahn A 10 between Gmünd and Spittal/Drau in the construction site area. Drivers also stood in traffic jams for more than an hour in front of the well-known “bottleneck”, the Karawanken tunnel. There was block processing there, and the traffic jam was twelve kilometers long.

In the meantime, this traffic jam has cleared up, but waiting times on the streets in Klagenfurt had to be expected. The reason for this was the Andrea Bocelli concert in the Wörthersee Stadium, reports the Antenna Carinthia: “It’s already backing up up to the A2 south autobahn exit Minimundus. The south bank road and the south ring road are affected. Plan 15-20 minutes more here,” it said before the concert began.

Congestion points in tourist traffic

Now that the summer holidays are over, waiting times will continue to be expected over the next few weeks when traveling south. In addition to the well-known bottlenecks in Carinthia, there is always increased traffic in front of Laibach/Ljubljana and along the route to Koper, with several construction sites causing delays on the motorways. At the Slovenia/Croatia border crossing, Gruskovje/Macelj, a loss of time of more than an hour had to be planned for in the morning, and the trend is increasing. In the Canal Valley, a construction site on the A 23 near Pontebba is causing delays.

The ÖAMTC traffic experts appeal to drivers to take regular breaks and stopovers and, in view of the high temperatures, to carry enough drinks with them.

Main travel day Saturday

The motorists’ club predicts the peak of the wave of travel for the end of July and the beginning of August, because that’s when the holidays in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg begin and long convoys of motor vehicles have to be expected.

In recent years, the flow of travel has shifted to other days of the week, but Saturday remains the main travel day. In recent years, however, the flow of return journeys has shifted to Thursday, especially during periods of bad weather. The wave of return travel peaks from mid-August after the “Ferragosto” weekend and in the first two weekends in September (holidays in western and southern Austria, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg).

There is an overview of the busiest travel weekends and the routes affected

