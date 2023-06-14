Traffic light coalition agrees on heating law

After weeks of argument, the heads of the traffic light coalition have given the go-ahead for discussion of the heating law in the Bundestag. As the leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP parliamentary groups announced in Berlin on Tuesday, the first reading of the Building Energy Act should be on the parliamentary agenda for this week. This means that it could be adopted by the summer break. According to the information, there should be some changes to the original design. The rulebook could therefore apply from January 1, 2024, but with some exceptions.

As can be seen from the agreement paper entitled “Guard rails of the traffic light factions for further consultation of the building energy law”, the regulations of the law should not apply to heating exchanges as long as there is no municipal heat planning. There should be such a plan throughout Germany by 2028 at the latest. Where they do not exist, gas heaters should also be allowed to be installed in the coming year if they can be converted to hydrogen. This also applies to new buildings if they are outside of new development areas, it said.

The heating plans by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) had caused a heated argument in the coalition. The federal cabinet had already approved the minister’s draft in April. He planned that from 2024 onwards only new heating systems that run on at least 65 percent renewable energy may be installed. But resistance came from the FDP. The first reading of the bill in Parliament, which was planned two weeks ago, was therefore cancelled.

As late as Tuesday afternoon it looked as if the heating law would not be discussed in the Bundestag this week either. According to the “Spiegel”, the leaders of the parliamentary groups then tried to put the amendment to the Building Energy Act on the agenda after all. These efforts eventually led to success.

Habeck welcomed the outcome of the negotiations in the evening. “The building energy law is being drawn up with the aim of passing it before the summer break,” he explained. This means that an important milestone for the heat transition has been reached.

FDP faction leader Christian Dürr was also satisfied. All technologies would be allowed so as not to overload homeowners, owners and renters, he said. The FDP parliamentary group has now unanimously approved his statements after the introduction.

The Greens co-chairwoman Katharina Dröge expressed the hope that the Bundesrat will also be able to finally discuss the law on July 7th. This would require a shortening of the deadline in the Bundestag, but this would require the approval of the Union parliamentary group.

Union faction leader Friedrich Merz gave the a rejection. There will be no agreement to shorten the deadline, he said.

The aim of the planned regulations is to reduce CO2 emissions in the building sector, otherwise Germany will not achieve its climate targets.