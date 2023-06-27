Traffic light fractions: Up to 70 percent subsidy when changing the heating system

Berlin (epd). The three government factions in the Bundestag promise people with low incomes in Germany up to 70 percent funding for a heating replacement. The deputy parliamentary group leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP announced on Tuesday in Berlin that an agreement had been reached to increase the federal funding for households provided for in the government draft for the necessary new investments in climate-friendly heating systems. This should take social hardships into account in the middle of society. The parliamentary groups announced that the building energy law should now be placed on the agenda of the Bundestag and passed in the coming week.

Matthias Miersch and Verena Hubertz explained on behalf of the SPD that special needs and hardship cases should be taken into account with the funding options of up to 70 percent of the investment costs. The Green MPs Julia Verlinden and Andreas Audretsch emphasized that the costs for tenants should also be capped by a cap of 50 cents on the levy so that the installation of a new heating system does not lead to an overload.

Lukas Köhler and Carina Conrad from the FDP parliamentary group emphasized that no one would be obliged to do anything until a municipal heating plan was in place. According to the information, mandatory and comprehensive municipal heating planning should be available by 2026 at the latest for large and 2028 for smaller municipalities. This means that residents of a city or town know what offers they will have. They can then be connected to a district heating network, for example, and thus meet the requirements of the Building Energy Act.

According to information from the FDP parliamentary group, there should be three funding channels. For the installation of a climate-friendly heating system, every household gets 30 percent of the expenditure back from the state, regardless of income. Households whose annual income is less than 40,000 euros are to receive another 30 percent. If you have a new heating system installed quickly, you can get 50 percent of the investment costs with the base subsidy and another 20 percent, no matter what your income is. After 2028, this bonus will gradually decrease.

The SPD and the Greens were particularly interested in supporting low-income earners and up into the middle class when special individual hardship required this. Above all, the FDP wanted to promote the rapid replacement of old heaters, regardless of income.

Landlords can either pass on the investment costs to the tenants according to the applicable modernization levy and also charge up to 50 cents per square meter for the new heating system. Or they take advantage of the state subsidy, in which case the modernization levy changes – but the rent increase alone for the new heating system is also limited to 50 cents per square meter.

The amendment to the Building Energy Act – commonly referred to as the “Heating Act” – has already been discussed in Parliament in its first reading. In future, only heating systems that run on at least 65 percent renewable energy should be installed so that Germany can achieve its climate goals in the building sector.

However, the concrete wording of the planned law is still missing, the draft of which, passed by the cabinet, is to be significantly changed again after a long dispute in the coalition. The Bundestag will meet for the last time before the parliamentary break next week. An expert hearing is scheduled for Monday. 2024 was originally planned as the starting year for the reformed heating law. Homeowners are now given more time and cities and municipalities are obliged to provide information about heating offers in their area, for example whether district heating pipes are being laid.

