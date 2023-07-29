Traffic light government – here the office of Baerbock

At the so-called G20 summit, Annalena Baerbock’s special representative for international climate policy in the Foreign Ministry wants to implement joint climate measures. According to the American, the major economies have a special responsibility to “show the way”.

“The special representative for international climate policy at the Federal Foreign Office, Jennifer Morgan, wants to press for joint climate protection measures at the G20 meeting of environment and climate ministers in Chennai. “As major economies, the G20 have a special responsibility to lead the way and protect the world from even worse consequences of the climate crisis,” Morgan said on Wednesday.

“To achieve this, the G20 must agree on joint, ambitious climate protection measures, such as phasing out fossil fuels and setting an ambitious global target for renewable energy, as well as doubling energy efficiency.” She wanted to address the urgency of the climate crisis wear, said the Secretary of State. “At this moment, people are being evacuated from their homes because of devastating forest fires. Extreme heatwaves with record temperatures are sweeping across Europe, North America and parts of Asia like China,” Morgan said.

“These are just a few examples of the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, which are already destroying our livelihoods. In view of these dramatic developments, continuing as before is not an option.”

