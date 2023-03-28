Berlin

Noise about burners, heating and finances: In the traffic light, it crunched violently. Now the coalition has pulled itself together.

Die top politicians SPD, Greens and FDP have reached an agreement after long negotiations. Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the party leader of the FDP Christian Lindner, SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil and Green Party leader Ricarda Lang appeared before the press.

blade axe spoke on Tuesday after the deliberations in the coalition committee in Berlin about a bundle of measures. Among other things, the traffic light wants the truck toll increase in order to have more financial leeway for investments in the railway. 80 percent of the money from this should flow into the expansion of the rail network, said Greens boss Ricarda Lang on Tuesday evening in Berlin.

Traffic light agreement: expansion of motorway routes should be accelerated

An accelerated expansion of highway routes. Green leader Ricarda Lang spoke after the coalition committee of a “limited number of streets” to which this applies. FDP leader Christian Lindner said that 140 motorway projects should be of outstanding public interest in the future.

SPD leader Klingbeil also said it was planned to “massively accelerate” the planning and approval process. The Climate Protection Act should be made more efficient in order to make it more achievable that Germany by 2045 climate neutral can be. Social justice should be ensured during the “heat transition” with the conversion of heating systems.













In addition, she wants Government Abandon the previously strict emission specifications for individual economic sectors in the Climate Protection Act. This was announced by FDP boss Christian Lindner after the end of the deliberations. Accordingly, missed targets in one sector should be compensated for in another and longer-term targets should also be set.





Traffic light coalition wants to tackle heating exchange – plans still in progress

Also on the controversial question of more climate-friendly heaters said the top politicians. The traffic light coalition wants to tackle the installation of more climate-friendly heating systems. The Building Energy Act should be reformed accordingly, said Greens leader Ricarda Lang on Tuesday evening in Berlin. There should be a social balance. “One can say: No one is left in the lurch.” SPD leader Lars Klingbeil also emphasized the importance of social justice in this regard.

FDP leader Christian Lindner said the proposals should now be “finalized”. Money should come from the climate and transformation fund. It should be possible to continue to operate heating systems using fossil fuels if they are replaced with climate-friendly ones in the future The gas could be used. The whole thing is still in the works.

A year ago, the coalition had actually agreed that from January 1, 2024, every newly installed heating system should be 65 percent renewable energies should be operated. There was heated discussion about a first draft law on this from the Economics and Building Ministries, which became known at the end of February.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already promised a “good overall work” before the conclusion of the deliberations and said: “It will have been worth it.” The traffic light coalition had struggled with interruptions for compromises on various controversial issues since Sunday evening.

(lro/dpa/AFP)

