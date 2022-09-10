Today is the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. According to the analysis and judgment of the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, due to factors such as the epidemic situation, the concentration of tours around the city, outings, and short-distance tours is expected to become a major feature of this holiday.

According to the analysis and judgment on road traffic accidents during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in the past three years by the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, the accidents occurred during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday are mainly concentrated in the two days before the holiday, and the accident rate is higher than the average level of the holiday. Eighty percent of the time occurs between 1 to 6 o’clock and 10 to 15 o’clock. Due to the increase in people visiting relatives and friends and gatherings during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, drunk driving accidents on urban roads are also relatively prominent.

Li Zhe, Director of the Accident Prevention and Handling Guidance Division of the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security:During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in the past three years, the proportion of traffic accidents caused by drunk driving has reached 8.8%, which is the highest proportion of accidents on urban roads. to 3 o’clock.

In rural road traffic accidents, unilateral vehicle accidents account for a relatively high proportion, accounting for about 20%, which is significantly higher than that of other types of roads, and most of them are vehicle rollover and fall accidents.

Li Zhe, Director of the Accident Prevention and Handling Guidance Division of the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security:When driving on rural roads and mountain roads, be sure to avoid pedestrians on the side of the road, slow down when driving to intersections, villages and towns, slow down on curved roads, waterfront and cliff roads, and at the same time, curved roads must Overtaking is strictly prohibited.

According to reports, affected by the epidemic, more and more people choose private cars to travel. Judging from the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in the past three years, private car accidents account for 39% of the total number of holiday accidents, and the proportion is increasing year by year.

Li Zhe, Director of the Accident Prevention and Handling Guidance Division of the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security:Among the models with major accidents, the proportion of private cars is as high as 57.1%. Here we also remind friends who want to travel during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday to be familiar with the road conditions of the destination before traveling, and obey the traffic laws during the travel process. Please wear seat belts at all times.

Using a mobile phone while driving is a must

Although there are no free highways during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, many people choose to travel by car during the rare three-day holiday. In the process of driving and driving for a long time, some drivers will experience distracted driving, the most common of which is the use of mobile phones while driving.

Recently, when the reporter followed the Zhejiang Wenzhou Expressway traffic police on the Wenrui section of Shenhai Expressway, they found that a driver was using a mobile phone while driving. Perform WeChat operation.

Car driving:I have been standing here all the time, and sometimes I pay attention because I am afraid that the leaders will find me and that I will miss the information.

According to the law, the traffic police will impose 3 points on the driver’s license and fined 100 yuan for the illegal act of obstructing safe driving during the driving process.

When the car was discovered by the traffic police, it was driving on the highway at a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour. The driver held the steering wheel in one hand and the mobile phone in the other. Even head down to send a voice message.

In a subsequent investigation, the traffic police also found that it was not the first time the driver had used a mobile phone while driving. In a four-month period, he had been deducted nine points for using a mobile phone while driving three times.

Lin Jie, a police officer from the Sixth Brigade of the High-speed Traffic Police Detachment of Wenzhou Public Security Bureau:If the average vehicle is driving at a speed of 100 km/h, if the driver is distracted, distracted or distracted for one second, the vehicle may have traveled a distance of 28 meters before, and in the process, Once an emergency occurs on the road or vehicle ahead, it is difficult for the driver to respond in time, resulting in an accident due to distracted driving.