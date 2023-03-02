Home News Traffic officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Yopal – news
News

Traffic officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Yopal – news

by admin
Traffic officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Yopal – news

The result of the analysis carried out by the Casanare Chamber of Commerce for the creation of a Health Cluster was presented in Yopal.

Constanza Vega Departmental Health Secretary, reported that it is a job that they have been doing for 6 months with more than 400 health providers, EPS, IPS and the private and public network, which could join unions and improve the demand for services, seeking an organized growth that responds not only to Casanare, but also to the neighboring departments.

At this time the sector is being affected by the lack of specialists and the few beds for specialized medicine, added to this, the high infant and perinatal mortality rates do not allow services to grow. On the other hand, the department demonstrated that it is strong in odontology and optometry services, there are already known cases of foreigners who come to Yopal only to receive said services.

On March 14, 15 and 16 there will be round tables, divided into primary health care; where it will be analyzed how to get the services to the home of the users, how to grow in the offer of second level services and how to reach the last level of specialist services. After the development of the tables, a document will be drawn up that will have the rules of the game to organize the sector.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Government of Korea will support Villavicencio to convert 350 buses from diesel to gas – news

You may also like

open to registrations – Companies

Zhejiang province learns from Lei Feng voluntary service...

A coffee farm on a mountain resists the...

Decree for the appointment of replacements for outgoing...

They arrested a man for transporting 17 iguanas...

The Party’s leadership determines the fundamental nature of...

little training in financial organizations – Cover story

Practices for the administration of human resources

Ministry of Agriculture announces bilateral cooperation with the...

Technology empowers digital preparation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy