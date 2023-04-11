Traffic density in Istanbul reached 87 percent. Traffic came to a standstill from time to time due to the increased density with the effect of rain.

With the effect of rainy weather in Istanbul, traffic density occurred in the evening hours.

Traffic on the Maltepe Altıntepe and Kadıköy-Bostancı D-100 highway came to a standstill from time to time.

According to the IMM Traffic Density Map data, the density reached 87 percent as of 18:45. (DHA)