All-media reporter Wang Chun reports that March 27 is the 28th National Primary and Secondary School Safety Education Day. In order to further publicize and popularize the knowledge of road traffic safety laws and regulations, enhance the traffic safety awareness of the majority of students, and create a good atmosphere for safe and civilized travel, on that day, the police from the Second Brigade of the Municipal Traffic Police Detachment went to many schools in the jurisdiction to give students a special class The publicity and education class of traffic safety common sense is presented with a “safety gift” full of deep care.

In County Street Primary School, Zheng Guosheng, captain of the Second Brigade of the Municipal Traffic Police Detachment, gave a traffic safety education class on the theme of “one helmet and one belt” for teachers and students. In order to let teachers and students more intuitively understand the importance of staying away from large vehicles, the police from the Second Brigade of the Municipal Traffic Police Detachment also ingeniously drove large vehicles into the campus, allowing teachers and students of the school to deeply experience the sight of large vehicle drivers through on-site perception and scene simulation. The danger brought by the blind spot reminds everyone to stay away from the “deadly blind spot” when traveling and enhance traffic safety awareness.

Zheng Guosheng also explained to students how to walk, ride and ride safely in easy-to-understand language, explained traffic command gestures to teachers and students, and educated students to abide by road traffic safety laws and regulations, pay attention to “one helmet and one belt”, consciously Get rid of bad traffic habits. He called on students to be good traffic safety propagandists, supervise their families well, play the role of “small hands holding big hands”, and drive parents to travel in a civilized and safe way.

At the same time, Zhao Yanqi, deputy captain of the Second Brigade of the Municipal Traffic Police Detachment, led the police into the Zhiyan Primary School in the jurisdiction. With the theme of “cherishing life and civilized traffic”, he focused on the “one helmet and one belt” safety knowledge and Traffic accident prevention knowledge such as “inner wheel difference” and “ghost probe” can enhance the safety and law-abiding awareness of teachers and students, and improve teachers and students’ self-rescue and self-care skills and emergency response capabilities.

This traffic safety publicity and education activity attracted more than 6,000 teachers and students to participate, which enriched their common sense of traffic safety, improved their civilized traffic quality, enhanced their traffic law-abiding awareness, and further helped everyone develop civilized and safe travel. , Good habits of traveling with courtesy.