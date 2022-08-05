Home News Traffic, second weekend of summer exodus: almost 200,000 transits are expected, black sticker days
by admin
Second weekend of great exodus – and therefore with a black stamp – on the Autovie Venete network, the one scheduled from 5 to 7 August, with numbers that, according to forecasts, will approach those of the previous weekend.

In fact, almost 189,000 transits were recorded on Saturday 30 July, with an increase of 0.91% compared to the same period of 2021. The flows directed towards the coasts of Slovenia and Croatia prevailed with the Lisert barrier which exceeded the 23 thousand transits. The growth of the Villesse tollbooth is also confirmed, increasingly chosen as an “alternative” to the barrier when traffic becomes particularly intense (+ 4%).

Record numbers also on Sunday 31 July due to a mix of vacationers and “beach commuters”, a day in which almost 165,000 passes were recorded (+ 8.81% compared to the same period in 2021). In addition to the 20,000 transits at Lisert, the positive data of San Stino di Livenza (+ 8%), Portogruaro (+ 7%) and Latisana (+ 4%) stand out.

In light of these data, and taking into consideration the second maxi exodus of last year, this weekend between 182,000 and 190,000 transits are expected on Saturday and between 161,000 and 168,000 on Sunday.

About 200 the forces employed by Autovie Venete over the next weekend distributed among route managers / debt collectors, maintenance workers, user assistants on duty on station aprons, operators of technological systems, radio room operators, traffic auxiliaries, infomobility operators, health aid operators.

Strong recommendation by the motorway concessionaire to keep a safe distance from those in front of us; respect the speed limits, in particular the 80 kilometers per hour for light vehicles and 60 for heavy ones on the section where there are construction sites; and, last but not least, not to use electronic devices and smartphones when driving.

Before leaving for the trip, it is also possible to inquire about the traffic situation by using the website www.infoviaggiando.it, by downloading the app infoviaggiando or by calling 800996099

